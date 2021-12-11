‘Hold political office holders accountable on performance’





By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa has called on the people of his constituents to hold political office holders accountable for their performances while in office positing that political office holders from the area who failed to perform, may be stored by the people.

Idahosa stated this when he distributed empowerment materials including motorcycles to 160 women and youths at Iguobazuwa, near Benin City in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo on Saturday.

He said since got to the green chambers, a standard has been set in the constituency such that the people will no longer tolerate a non-performer noting that besides the empowerment, he has over 54 completed and ongoing projects across the 23 wards that make up the federal constituency.

He said “It is not about winning elections but fulfilling your campaign promises; here. Again, here we are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper