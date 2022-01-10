Kano tricycle operators strike: Police arrest 40 persons for breach of public peace





By Bashir Bello – Kano

Police operatives in Kano said it has arrested not fewer than 40 persons for breach of public peace during the ongoing strike embarked upon by tricycle operators on Monday in the state.

The spokesman, Kano Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed this to newsmen said that the suspected persons had hidden under the ongoing strike action to execute criminal acts.

DSP Haruna said the persons took laws into their hands and disguise under the strike action to unleash or perpetrate atrocities on passerby.

According to him, “Today Monday, 10th January, we received a report that some miscreants hiding under the pretext of the strike action by tricycle operators had blocked major roads within the ancient city.

“The suspects were armed with knives, and other types of dangerous weapon, they obstruct the flow of traffic and public peace, they also indulged in extortion, theft and arson.

“CP Samaila Dikko swung into action, he …





Source: Vanguard Newspaper