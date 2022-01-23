We’re determined to produce innovative, ethically sound graduates — Vice-Chancellor, Elizade Varsity





.

—- No space, facilities for pregnant students

Dayo Johnson Akure

Authorities of the Elizade University, llara- Mokin, Ondo state has expressed its determination to be a globally competitive institution that produces entrepreneurial, innovative and ethically sound graduates.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Olukayode Amund said this weekend during the 10th Matriculation ceremony of 526 new students of the institution.

Prof Amund added that the institution would also produce graduates with appropriate skills and knowledge for the development of the nation and global competitiveness.

According to him “Elizade University has continued to focus on her mission and vision to make meaningful impact on the development need of the nation through the provision of quality university education.

” To this end, the founder has invested heavily in robust physical infrastructure to replace what’s obtainable in the developed world with a view to discouraging…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper