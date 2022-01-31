FG saves N124bn yearly from IPPIS, digitalisation — HoS





By Dirisu Yakubu

The federal government saves a N124 billion annually from the implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS and digitizing contents in Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan disclosed in Abuja on Thursday.

The Head of Service stated this at the 43rd National Council on Establishments in Abuja.

In her words, the implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (2021 2025)among other initiatives, will help transform the civil service in the next few years.

“Some of the expected gains or outcomes include a lot of savings. For example, it’s expected that we will have about N120 billion savings from cleaning the human resource data on IPPIS.

“And also, it will improve overall transparency and the administration of human resources. It’s also expected that we will have about N4.5 billion annual savings, just from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper