Don’t be advocate of fake news, Uniosun VC tell matriculating students





.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As Osun State University matriculates 4000 new students admitted to the school, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Clement Adebooye has urged the students not to indulge in spreading fake news about the institution.

Speaking at the University auditorium, Osogbo main campus, he charged the students not to demarket the institution through their social media activities but should project it positively for their benefit.

He said, “It is important I let you know that it is in your best interest to project this University positively in social media. Use your WhatsApp, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc wisely.

I plead with you not to de-market our University through the abuse of the privilege provided by social media. If you de-market the University on social media, you’re doing the University serious harm, you are also de-marketing yourselves because society and the labour market will regard you as products of a University with a bad…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper