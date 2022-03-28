Give me your mandate; I’ve capacity to remove APC from power — Wike





Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to support his presidential ambition because he is the best man to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike stated this on Sunday in Makurdi when he visited Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue.

Wike said that he was making his intention to contest the presidency known for the first time in Benue.

“To remove APC from power, I am the person who can tell them `enough is enough’.

“We must take this power and I am ready to take it for PDP and I know that God is with us that is why APC keeps failing every day.”

“I call on stakeholders to give me their mandate and not to sell their votes because I have the capacity to face this APC government,” Wike said.

