Mancini hints he will stay Italy boss despite World Cup disaster | The Guardian Nigeria News

Roberto Mancini dropped a big hint on Monday he will stay on as Italy coach despite the Azzurri failing to qualify for the World Cup for a second successive time.

The European champions were stunned by North Macedonia in Thursday’s qualification play-off semi-final for this year’s tournament in Qatar, sparking talk he could resign in the aftermath of perhaps Italy’s worst-ever defeat.

However, although he wouldn’t openly confirm that he would stay at the helm, on Monday Mancini spoke about the team and the future using the first-person plural “noi”, or “we”.

“I’ve spoken with the (Italian Football Federation) president (Gabriele Gravina) in the last few days, I think we’re on the same page on pretty much everything,” Mancini told reporters ahead of Italy’s friendly with Turkey in Konya on Tuesday.

“We will speak about it again in the coming days, we’ll see each other again after this match. Then we’ll take our time to talk about what can be improved…