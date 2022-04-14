Stop playing politics, Olisa Metuh cautions EFCC





.

Olisa Metuh, a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has cautioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to stop playing politics with his purported arraignment by the anti-graft agency.

Mr Metuh in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Ebiloma Abdullahi, reminded the EFCC that the Court of Appeal had in December 2020 dismissed Justice Okon Abang’s judgement against Chief Metuh on grounds of manifest bias.

The statement further reminded the EFCC that the case is currently at the Supreme Court with an appeal to be discharged and acquitted of the charges on the merits of the case.

The statement reads in part; “Nothing exposes the desperation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a mere political weapon designed to use media trial and judicial harassment against certain individuals than this campaign to intimidate and detract Chief Metuh from active participation in politics.

“For the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper