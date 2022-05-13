2023: Female Professor picks NRM Presidential Nomination Form





Edo women group wants automatic ticket for female aspirants By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

—Vows to give APC, PDP a run for their money

-A Canadian-based Professor of Education, Benedicta Egbo, yesterday joined the presidential contest as she picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms of National Rescue Movement, NRM, in Abuja.

The erudite Professor and author of many books was accompanied to the NRM secretariat by her husband.

Speaking after being presented with the forms by the National Chairman of NRM, Ambassador Isaac Ude, represented by the party’s Deputy National Chairman, North, Abubakar Jikamshi, Professor Egbo said she was not in the race to make up the numbers but rather to give the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a run for their money.

She opined that her aspiration was grounded in hope and restoration, saying that Nigeria which she described as too beautiful, is at a crossroads and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper