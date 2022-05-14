Sokoto killing, deeply distressing – Osinbajo





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the killing of a second-year student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Deborah Samuel, over an allegation of blasphemy as deeply distressing.

Osinbajo spoke with newsmen on Friday at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly on arrival from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The vice president said it is worthy of note that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Sultan of Sokoto had condemned the incident.

“Let me say that, first, the president has reacted to this, in a statement which was issued earlier condemning the action.

“I must say that it’s a deeply distressing thing, very disturbing – such an atrocious killing of the young lady by a mob who took the law into their own hands; I think it’s very unfortunate.

“The swift reaction of the Sokoto State Government and also the Sultan of Sokoto is highly commendable.

“I think that their swift reaction to the situation clearly…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper