Okowa condoles with media baron, Obaigbena over mother’s death





Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with the Chairman of Thisday/Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, on the passing of his mother, Madam Margaret Obaigbena.

The matriarch of the Obaigbena family, who is survived by five children reportedly died on Thursday night at a London hospital. She was 88.

In a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday, Okowa condoled with the Owa Royal family and the entire Owa-Oyibu community on the passing of the renowned nurse.

He said that the deceased was a great mother and an accomplished Nigerian, who dedicated her life to the service of mankind through her profession and philanthropy.

He urged the media mogul and the family to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a life of sublime accomplishments and impacted society.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta, I mourn the exit of the matriarch of Obaigbena Royal family of Owa Kingdom.

“The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper