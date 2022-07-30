Nigerian drama, poems, dance on display as Jamaica marks 60th independence anniversary





.

By Adesina Wahab

As Jamaica, popularly known as the “Land of Reggae Music” marks her 60th independence anniversary, Nigeria will during the celebration, display her rich cultural heritage in form of drama, poems, dance and others.

Disclosing this, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, HE Dame Maureen Tamuno, said Nigeria’s particiaparion in the event, tagged ” Emancipation Jubilee”, is to also expose the rich cultural heritage of the country to the outside world, and cement the excellent relationship between the two nations.

Some of Nigerian cultural heritage to be performed include: Ada Ada – (a cultural performance depicting the Igbo traditional marriage), “Spoken word on “Motherland” – (by a Jamaican student in a high school in Calabar), Unity Dance – (a cultural performance showcasing the major ethnic groups in Nigeria), Nigerian Solo Highlife song – to be performed by a Nigerian doctor, cultural performance – by Seki Cultural Troupe from Rivers…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper