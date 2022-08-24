What I discussed with Obasanjo — Accord’s Chris Imumolen





.

By Idowu Bankole

Presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Professor Christoper Imumolen has disclose what he discussed with former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Vanguard had reported that the meeting, believed to be a consolidation visit considering that it is not the first time the young presidential hopeful is visiting the former president.

During the visit, the people’s Prof. was seen at some point on his knees, with head bowed, hands holding that of Baba.

Professor Imumolen who had at other times visited critical stakeholders and elder statesmen did not just leave Baba as Obasanjo is fondly called without showing that he and other well-meaning Nigerians are appreciative of the labours of the founding heroes of Nigeria, living and dead, thus he presented a plaque with the inscription ‘ the labours of our heroes past – shall never be in vain’, to Baba Obasanjo.

Speaking on his visit to OBJ, Prof Imumolen said; ”…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper