Obi, noble man that can be trusted to change Nigeria for good —Ortom





Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, has reiterated his call for the presidential candidates of the major political parties, to rally behind the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, who he described as a noble man in all ramifications of life, tested and trusted, and has the needed integrity, character and capacity to fix the nation.

Ortom made the call when Obi visited him to commiserate with him over the destruction of lives and means of livelihood, by the recent floods which swept through Benue and some other states in Nigeria. He lamented that Nigeria was surviving on life support and needs a true leader who can turn things around for the nation. He said that if the people did not live above ethnic, tribal and partisan sentiments, they would not be able to vote in the true leader who is most qualified to lead the nation.

“Nigeria is sick and surviving on oxygen. The country is on life support and everything is in disarray. Let us therefore put…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper