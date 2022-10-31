Agric minister dispels concerns over food shortage





The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr.Mohammed Abubakar, has dismissed concerns that Nigerians will experience food shortage in the coming months.

Abubakar said this while responding to questions from lawmakers on Monday at the budget defence session of the ministry before the National Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the budget defence was jointly organised by the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Agriculture.

Some of the lawmakers in their separate submissions had decried the effects of flooding in the country, especially on farming.

They also said that projections had been made that Africa might experience food shortage given the stoppage of grains importations occasioned by Russia- Ukraine war.

But Mohammed said, “The main concern about food scarcity, in the coming months ,we will not allow that to happen, I can guarantee you by the Grace of God, because we have measures in place.

“One of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper