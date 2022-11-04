Foreign capital inflow to  production sector up 83% to $457.7m





By Nkiruka Nnorom

Foreign capital inflow into the production sector rose by 83 percent, Year-on-Year (Y-on-Y) to $457.66 million in the first half year ended June 2022 (H1’22) from $245.22 million in the corresponding period in 2021.

Vanguard analysis of the Nigerian Capital Importation report for Q2’2022 showed that the inflow to the production sector recorded the highest growth H1’22 with the banking and the financing sectors trailing behind, while inflow to shares took a downward turn.

Breakdown showed that capital inflow into the banking sector rose 47 per cent to $1.46 billion in H1’22 from $1.00 billion in H1’21, while inflow into the financing sector rose by 26 percent to $396.67 million from $315.11 million in H1’21.

On the other hand, foreign capital inflow into equities declined massively by 66 percent to $301.89 million from $901.3 million in the corresponding period in 2021, reflecting apathy towards portfolio investment by foreign…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper