Why my father paid €3m to rent super yacht for birthday – DJ Cuppy





DJ Cuppy, the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has revealed the reason her father spent €3 million to rent a luxurious yacht belonging to one of his childhood idols, Aristotle Onassis, to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Recall Vanguard reported how Otedola, whose birthday is slated for November 4, paid €3 million to rent the yacht belonging to the late Greek shipping magnate, who was once regarded as the richest man in the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic) //platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

The famous billionaire, his wife, children, and soon-to-be son-in-law singer, Mr Eazi, were seen in a video entering the luxurious yacht on Wednesday afternoon.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, Cuppy, whose real name is Florence, said her father paid the huge amount of money to rent the yacht because it was owned by his role model.

She wrote: “My father Femi Otedola, always dreamt as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper