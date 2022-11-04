5 Firms Get NPA Licences To Facilitate Export To Apapa, Tin Can Ports





The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has given five private sector firms operating licences to run terminals solely dedicated to processing export containers bound for ports in Lagos, Apapa and Tin-Can Island.

The five terminals are Diamondstar Port & Terminals Ltd, Ijora; Esslibra Terminal in Ikorodu; Sundial Global Trade & Service Ltd in Kirikiri; Bellington Cargo Ltd in Okokomaiko; and Tenzik Energy Ltd in Kirikiri Lighter Terminal 1.

The terminals are certified as pre-gates for all exports where export goods will be sorted, inspected, certified, sealed, and escorted by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to the port and when the goods get to the ports, they would no longer be examined by Customs.

Presenting the operating license to the five terminal operators in Lagos on Thursday, the managing director of the NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said the terminals to support the NPA’s efforts in creating the enabling environment that will scale up Nigeria’s export development…





Source: Leadership Newspaper