Duplicated functions: Reps to abolish NDE, NEMSA

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating Overlapping Functions of Government Agencies has mulled the abolishment of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

The committee also recommended the National Electricity Management Agency (NEMSA) for the same purpose.

At a continued hearing of the committee, lawmakers said the two agencies have failed to live up to their mandate and instead, costing Nigeria’s taxpayers a lot.

According to them, NDE has failed to stem the rising tide of unemployed amongst the teeming youths of the country.

For NEMSA, the committee which noted the weak metering system by the electricity distribution companies in the power sector stated that the agency was yet to tackle the issue.

The Committee therefore demanded a five year performance assessment report from the NDE for it to justify its existence in line with the mandate of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper