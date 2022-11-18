We will start development in Delta with massive industrialization – Omo-Agege





Omo-Agege

By Emma Amaize

GOVERNORSHIP Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said that his administration would begin the development of the state with massive industrialization, if voted into power, in 2023.

Omo-Agege, who addressed reporters at Asaba, said, “To kick start the real development of the state, our administration will focus on massive industrialization through agricultural and integrated rural development.”

“Facilitate the establishment of food processing industries, industrial estates, transportation, including land, air, sea, and marine; promote free and compulsory basic education, free primary health care, development and expansion of educational opportunities for Deltans from primary to tertiary level.

“ We will also facilitate urban renewal and regeneration that will focus primarily on cities like Asaba, Warri, Ughelli, Sapele, Agbor, Kwale, and the riverine areas of the State, including…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper