40 CSOs appeal to Buhari to sign mental health bill into law





…as NASS transmit document to president

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Some civil society groups numbering about 40 have appealed to President Buhari to give assent to the National Mental Health Bill 2021 already transmitted to him by the national assembly.

It will be recalled that the bill was forwarded to the president on November 28, 2022, according to a memorandum by the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Ojo Olatunde Amos.

In a statement by the CSOs among which were Nigerian Mental Health; Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria (APN); Nigerian Association of Clinical Psychologists (NACP); Association of Medical Social Workers of Nigeria (AMSWON); Association of Psychiatric Nurses of Nigeria (APNON); Mentally Aware Nigerian Initiative (MANI); Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWD) and Neem Foundation, the CSOs said the passage of the bill into law will help protect the rights of people living with disabilities.

“We call on President…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper