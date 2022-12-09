Osun Founding Fathers, Others Urged to Put End to Adeleke’s ‘Lawlessness’





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has appealled to the state founding fathers, elders and opinion molders to call the state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to order before “he turns the state to a battleground through his immature decisions and uncivilised Executive Orders.”

A statement signed and made available to THISDAY yesterday by the party’s Director of Operation, Oluomo Sunday Akere, said from the look of things, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration has nothing to offer “other than pain, harassment, intimidation, foisting of draconian rules, playing to the gallery and instilling fear on the people of the state.”

The APC operation director noted that for the avoidance of doubt, the PDP-led administration should accept the reality that the immediate-past Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has the mandate of the Osun people till midnight of November 26, 2022, and any action taken in his capacity as governor…





Source: Thisday Newspaper