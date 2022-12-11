NASS Sergeant-At-Arms sustains spinal cord injury in car accident





By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Director, Sergeant-At-Arms Department, National Assembly (NASS), Air Commodore Sani Zakari (rtd) has been involved in a car accident.

The accident occurred along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway at the OLAM Farms axis with the retired senior NAF officer sustaining spinal cord injuries.

The Sergeant-At-Arms was subsequently rushed to a hospital in Abuja, where he is being stabilized.

Vanguard gathered that the director is to be flown abroad for treatment because of the seriousness of the accident.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, it was learned, has given directives that everything possible should be done to ensure that Air Commodore Zakari (rtd) is not incapacitated as a result of the accident.

It was further gathered that following the accident, the Nigerian Navy despatched a patrol team to Olam to evacuate the Sargeant-At-Arms to Abuja

Source: Vanguard Newspaper