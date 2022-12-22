FG declares Dec 26, 27, Jan 2 public holidays





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Monday 26th, Tuesday 27th December 2022 and Monday, 2nd January 2023 as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day celebrations respectively.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

He said the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, felicitates with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The statement urged Christians to emulate the doctrines of Christ in faith, hope and love.

“We must imbibe the life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings on Humility, Service, Compassion, Patience, Peace and Righteousness, that His birth signifies. This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth”, he noted.

Aregbesola emphasized that peace and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper