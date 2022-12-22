Nigeria not ready for a sick president, says Delta PDP Chairman

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, has declared that the country is not ready for a sick president to take over the helms of the affairs of a sick country.

Delta State chairman of the part, Mr. Kingsley Esiso, made the assertion during PDP campaign rallies at Warri South and Uvwie local government areas of Delta State on Thursday.

He said that the APC has brought Nigeria to her knees and could not bring a sick man to save the country.

Esiso decried the situation where the APC administration met a robust economy only to crumble the country.

“Are we ready for a sick President to heal a sick nation?” he asked, to which the…