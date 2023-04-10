Miyetti Allah urges Tambuwal to stop alleged killings of herdsmen in Sokoto





The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) on Sunday in Abuja called on the Sokoto State government and security agencies to stop alleged killings of innocent pastoralists in the state.

Its National Secretary, Malam Bello Aliyu-Gotomo, stated that the wanton killing of innocent pastoralists was going on in the Gwadabawa Local Government Area of the state.

“The killings, which started about a week ago, have continued unabated and more than 16 pastoralists have been killed by members of an outlawed vigilance group.

“ Reports reaching MACBAN headquarters in Abuja indicate that the killings are continuing around Tsola Bale village and its surrounding areas.

“Five pastoralists have been held hostage by the vigilance group in the last month and all efforts to free them had been resisted,’’ he stated.

He alleged that pastoralist communities were recently attacked by bandits in the area and four pastoralists were killed, making the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper