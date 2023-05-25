Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund seeks support to deliver on project





By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

REBUILD Lagos Trust Fund, RLTF Limited in collaboration with GTE, a non-profit, public-private partnership, PPP, has called for support from individuals and organizations in the form of donations, grants, materials, and others to facilitate a resilient and sustainable Lagos while delivering within the stipulated timeline.

Chief Executive and Project Director, RLTF, Engr. Olujimi Hotonu, made the call in a statement, where he explained that the fund recorded significant progress in its line-up of project implementation exercise into second quarter of 2023, even as he added that a greater attention is given to the High Court of Lagos, Igbosere.

Hotonu explained that the first phase of the re-construction of the court building is progressing as planned and the completion of the basement level and the foundation works of the restoration of the old colonial building (Phase 1) is at 75 per cent completion.

He stated: “This…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper