



Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has tasked officials elected on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform to focus on policies that will make life more pleasant and comfortable for Nigerians.

Abubakar, also the PDP 2023 Presidential Candidate, said this in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe on Tuesday in Abuja.

The former VP is currently on a business trip overseas.

“PDP remains the most viable party to bring Nigeria out of the current socio-economic hardship,” he said.

He congratulated Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and his Rivers counterpart, Sim Fubara, for their emergence as chairman and vice-chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.

He also commended Mohammed for the successful hosting of the PDP National Assembly members-elect retreat

The post 'Improve living conditions of Nigerians' — Atiku tells elected PDP officials appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper