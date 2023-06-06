ECOWAS commission urges collaboration from member states to address irregular migration, trans-border crimes | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, Her Excellency, Mrs Damtien Tchintchibidja has stressed the need to address the issues of irregular migration, terrorist attacks, trans-border crimes, farmer-herder conflicts, human trafficking, and political violence in the sub-region.

Speaking at a workshop on Experts in Migration, Humanitarian Affairs and Health Specialists yesterday in Abuja, Tchintchibidja stressed the need to put in place a contingency plan for the management of displaced persons in the ECOWAS region.

She observed that apart from addressing the current situation of returning African migrants, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and asylum-seekers in the ECOWAS region, it is a collective responsibility of the ECOWAS regional body and WAHO as a regional health organization to respond to the various alerts and come up with possible solutions

She said, “By reflecting on the different aspects of these issues to have a thorough understanding and by coming up as…