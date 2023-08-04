Vwaere Diaso: Lagos Assembly begins probe over elevator accident





…summons health authorities, staff

…sets up 8-man c’ttee

…halts taskforce’s demolition in Kosofe

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Lagos State House of Assembly has commenced a probe into the circumstances surrounding the elevator accident that led to the death of a medical doctor, Vwaere Diaso, on Lagos Island with a promise to ensure justice for the deceased.

The Assembly also held a one-minute silence in memory of the deceased, while sympathising with the family and friends of the late doctor as well as the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, however, set up a committee to investigate the accident with a view to preventing future occurrence and ensure justice.

According to Obasa, a proper probe of the incident, which happened recently at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, was needed to ensure proper management and safety of lives.

The 8-man committee, headed by the Deputy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper