Man Sues Casino For Failing To Stop Him From GamblingGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A gambler is suing a casino in Canada after losing $260,000 (₦93,990,000) during two visits, claiming that the establishment should never have allowed him to place wagers in the first place.

According to Fox News, Tarwinder Shokar alleges that Caesars Windsor in Ontario should have known about his compulsive gambling and alcohol addiction during two October 2013 visits, and should have been aware that he had been banned from other casinos for disruptive behavior.

Shokar, who also has criminal fraud convictions, said the casino over-served him alcohol and encouraged his gambling while he was intoxicated, the Windsor Star reported Thursday. He is currently banned from all Ontario casinos.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), which regulates the province’s casinos and lottery, is also named in the lawsuit, the paper reported. Shokar is asking for his gambling losses and an additional $500,000 in punitive damages.