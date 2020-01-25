Experts caution against excessive, unprescibed use of sex stimulants | The Guardian Nigeria News

Some experts have cautioned against excessive and sometimes unprescribed use of sex stimulant in view of its health implications.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that sex stimulants could be found in orthodox and natural forms, including herbs, foods and fruits.

NAN reports that sex stimulants have become popular in the quest to get sexual satisfaction, improve poor marital relationships and, in some cases, to improve self-esteem.

Some experts have, however, cautioned that continous usage and abuse of sex stimulants could lead to addiction and damage to the nerves.

A Relationship Counsellor, Mr Agboola Odunfa, said sexual performance and libido is determined most times by a person’s emotional and mental health.

“Once you’re able to establish that mentally and emotionally you cannot cure it, then sexual stimulants may be suggested.

“For me, it is not necessary; I don’t allow anything to get into my brain; it’s not a competition, I do not need to impress anyone…