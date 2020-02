An ancient tomb thought to belong to Romulus, the legendary founder and first king of Rome has been unveiled. The 6th century BC stone sarcophagus, with an accompanying circular altar, was discovered under the Forum in the heart of Italy’s capital decades ago, but experts could not agree on whether or not it belonged to […]

