Why contraband items still come into the country – CustomsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
0
0


Nigeria Customs Service Force intercepted 13 Jerry cans of 25 litres and six Jerry cans of 10 litres PMS concealed clandestinely in two caskets. Photo: Twitter/ Nigeria Customs Service

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), says ingenuity deployed by criminals or smugglers has made it possible for contraband items to come into the country.

The Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Attah explained that there were so many factors responsible for the entrance of smuggled items into the country in spite of effort by the service.

He said that most smugglers use unapproved routes to bring in their contraband goods into the country while some conceal the items in such manner that they might be lucky to escape arrest by the customs operatives.

“People often ask where were customs operatives when contraband goods entered the country without being stopped.

“We have seen a situation where rice…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR