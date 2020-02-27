Japan PM calls for nationwide closure of schools over virusWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday urged schools nationwide to close for several weeks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, as authorities reported the country’s fourth death linked to the outbreak.

The move comes as crew members from the Diamond Princess, a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship quarantined off Japan, began leaving the vessel where more than 700 people have tested positive for the disease.

“The government considers the health and safety of children above anything else,” Abe said.

“We request all primary, junior high and high schools… across the nation to close temporarily…