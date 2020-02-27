Japan PM calls for nationwide closure of schools over virusWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) speaks during a meeting at the new COVID-19 coronavirus infectious disease control headquarters at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo on February 27, 2020. – Abe called on February 27 on public schools to close nationwide from March 2 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. (Photo by STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday urged schools nationwide to close for several weeks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, as authorities reported the country’s fourth death linked to the outbreak.

The move comes as crew members from the Diamond Princess, a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship quarantined off Japan, began leaving the vessel where more than 700 people have tested positive for the disease.

“The government considers the health and safety of children above anything else,” Abe said.

“We request all primary, junior high and high schools… across the nation to close temporarily…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

