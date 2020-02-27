Wrongfully Convicted Man To Receive $1.5 Million After 23 Years In Prison





Lamonte McIntyre spent 23 years behind bars for a double murder he didn’t commit. On Monday, he was awarded $1.5 million (₦548,250,000) to settle a lawsuit for his wrongful conviction, the Kansas State Attorney General’s office announced in a report by CNN. McIntyre was 17 years old when he was convicted and sentenced to life […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper