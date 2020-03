Tonight is all about the stars who turned up at Eko Convention Centre for the 7th edition of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), As we applaud the celebrities who came to slay and win, we can’t help but point out the few who obviously need to fire their stylists. Taking a look at both male […]

The post Photos: Some Of The Worst Dressed Celebrities At The 2020 AMVCA appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper