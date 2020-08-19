Vaccine should be mandatory says Australia PM as race heats upWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A woman exercises in Melbourne’s central business district on August 19, 2020, as the city battles an outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. – Australia should make any coronavirus vaccine compulsory for its 25 million citizens bar medical exemptions, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said August 19, wading into a heated ethical debate. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)

Australia’s leader called Wednesday for coronavirus immunisations to be mandatory, wading into ethical and safety debates raging around the world as the race to develop a vaccine gathers pace.

Almost 30 potential vaccines are currently being tested on humans across the globe in hope of ending a pandemic that has now killed more than 775,000 people and infected nearly 22 million, according to an AFP tally.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he wants all 25 million Australians to get the jab after the country secured access to a vaccine currently under development by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

