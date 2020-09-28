2 Metallic Long Needles Discovered In Woman’s Brain | The Guardian Nigeria News

A 29-year-old woman has been left shocked after a CT scan showed that she had two metallic needles embedded deep in her brain.

The Chinese woman from Zhengzhou was involved in a minor car accident and advised to get a CT scan to make sure that there was no damage to her head.

Fortunately for her, there was no trauma related to the accident but the CT scan showed something stranger: two needles, approximately 5cm in length and 4.9mm in diameter embedded deep in her brain.

Doctors believe that the needles must have been deliberately or accidentally inserted into Zhu’s head when she was very young, because judging by their diameter, they wouldn’t have been able to pierce a fully developed skull.

Also, there was no skull or scalp injury and she has no recollection of any serious head trauma or any head injury.

Doctors say the needles are unlikely to cause any problems because of how thin they are and the area of the brain they are located in.