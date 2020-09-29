Aptech Career Quest – your pathway to a UK degreeFeatures — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



~ Career Quest is a blend of informative live webinars, career guidance sessions and opportunity to win up to 50% UK scholarship ~

Aptech Computer Education presents Career Quest in association with Middlesex University, London to empower the youth in Nigeria with technology skills. Started in 2009, this is the 12th edition of Aptech Career Quest and it is back with a bang. Aptech Career Quest is going digital this year so as to ensure the safety of students during the pandemic times. Career Quest has helped build numerous careers and given students the opportunity to study abroad with scholarships.

Middlesex University Campus in London

Excitement is in the air as students register for this career extravaganza online. Aptech Career Quest is a series of webinars conducted on 7th, 8th, 9th, 11th, 12th, and 13th October 2020. These webinars will educate students about the industry trends, offer career guidance, and introduce students about Aptech’s flagship programs namely Advanced…