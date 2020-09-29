UNN centre appoints Prof Okoro as director





The UNIVERSITY of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Centre for Business Development has appointed professor of Mass Communication and immediate past Dean, Faculty of Arts, Nnanyelugo Okoro, as director. Born on December 10, 1960, in Edem-Ani, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Prof. Okoro graduated with B.A. (Hons.), Mass Communication (Second Class Honours, Upper Division), […]

