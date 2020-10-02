Buhari wishes Trump, Melania quick recovery





Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday wishes United States President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, quick recovery for testing positive for COVID-19. “I wish US President, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, quick and full recovery from Covid-19,” Buhari said on Twitter. Trump, 74, first announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper