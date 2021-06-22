Reps haunted by rubberstamp toga in two years of lawmaking | The Guardian Nigeria News

The rubber stamp toga has continued to hang on the neck of the House of Representatives despite modicum work it has recorded midway into its four years tenure with Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila at the helm.

The House, which espouses the doctrine of parliamentary diplomacy adopted a legislative agenda of security, open governance, transparency and accountability, anti-corruption, social justice and economic growth, development and job creation.

Within the period under review, the House announces it had among others ensured a fixed budget cycle of January to December, passed several long awaited legislations and reforms of the federal government public procurement system. That includes the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) and the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act, the Physically Challenged (Empowerment) Bill 2019, the Industrial Revolution Plan Bill, and the Raw Material Research and Development Council (Repeal and…