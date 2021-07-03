How AY brought me into comedy – Elenu | The Guardian Nigeria News

You can’t watch Elenu perform without falling in love with his craft. Born Akinlami Babatunde Julius, Elenu has been described by many with different appellations.

To some, he is a genius and to others, he is a phenomenon. But for Elenu, a fast-rising comedian, comedy was hardly a craft he gave serious thought to until a few years ago.

Growing up, he dreamt of becoming a medical doctor but his love for computers saw him settling for computer science, a course he bagged an ordinary national diploma (OND).

Although Elenu knew very little about comedy, a show put together by Ayo Mayokun, popularly known as AY, changed his perspective and perhaps his focus on life. Armed with the ability to make people laugh while growing up, little did he know the art would fetch him fame and fortune.

Elenu’s life changed for good on November 10, 2006, when he won the AY Open Mic Comedy Competition. He…