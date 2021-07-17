FG to take possession of looted Benin bronzes when returned – Lai Mohammed





The Federal Government says, in line with operative conventions and laws, it will take possession of the 1,130 looted Benin bronzes being expected from Germany. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this on Saturday in Lagos at a news conference on the efforts by the federal government to repatriate looted smuggled […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper