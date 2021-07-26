Tokyo 2020: D’Tigress face US team out to win 50 straight Olympic Games matches





The journey to Olympic glory officially gets underway for Nigeria’s D’Tigress at 5:40 AM on Tuesday when they take on a United States women’s basketball team out to secure its 50th consecutive victory at the Olympics. Since losing in the quarterfinals of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the U.S. women have dominated the opposition. Forty-nine times, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper