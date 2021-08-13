Anambra: How rancorous primaries boost relatively unknown parties | The Guardian Nigeria News

If current developments are anything to go by, then party popularity may not entirely determine the eventual winner of the November 6 governorship election of Anambra State. While the rancorous primaries conducted by the three leading political parties – the All Progressives Congress (APC), the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have contributed in enriching the profiles of political parties with notable politicians desirous of the number one slot that joined them, the race, as it is, may hugely be determined on the character and ability of individual contestants.

With the conclusion of the primaries, the rowdy numbers in the three leading parties have given way. Now, parties not originally reckoned with in the state are fast gaining traction as candidates who want to contest on their platform have adopted them as last resort.

Such political parties as the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP),…