Brentford host Arsenal as English Premier League returns today | The Guardian Nigeria News

• ‘Premier League still the ‘most competitive league in Europe’

New boys, Brentford will play their first game in English topflight league since 1938/37 season when they host Arsenal in the English Premier League opener.

Brentford are among the three teams promoted from the second tier English Championship. The others are Watford and Norwich City.

The match at the Brentford Community Stadium is among the 10 games that will see approximately 300,000 fans across stadiums in England.

Speaking on the 2021/2022 season, English Premier League Chief Executive Officer, Richard Masters, who described the championship as the “most competitive league in Europe,” told BBC that this season holds a lot for many followers of the game.

Masters, who took up his position at the Premier League in December 2019, said: “I am expecting this season to be competitive and there are a chasing pack of clubs who want to get into those European places.

“We…