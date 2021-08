…Face 7-time champions Egypt in first group match The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group D of the Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon and which runs from January 9 to February 6, 2022. Nigeria, three-time champions of the AFCON, are joined in Group D by Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau. […]

The post AFCON: Nigeria’s Super Eagles draw Egypt, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper