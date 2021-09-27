Armenia, Azerbaijan mourn dead on war anniversary — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday mourned thousands of people killed in their brief but brutal war for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region on the first anniversary of the conflict.

People in both countries observed a minute of silence and congregated for memorial services in churches and mosques in memory of those left dead in six weeks of fighting that erupted on September 27 last year.

The war for control of the mountainous region left some 6,500 people dead and sparked mutual allegations of war crimes.

It ended in November with a Russian-brokered ceasefire that saw Armenia hand over to Baku swathes of contested territories it had…